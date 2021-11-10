Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 585,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $13,688,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

