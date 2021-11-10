Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,810 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

