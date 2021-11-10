Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,236 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of VIZIO worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $595,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZIO. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.