Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,228,000. Amundi bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

