Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

