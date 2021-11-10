Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.