Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 14,131 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.