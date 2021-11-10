Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 154,343 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Umpqua worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

