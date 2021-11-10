Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

