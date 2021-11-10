Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

