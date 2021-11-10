Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $1,079,287. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

