Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 63,052 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

