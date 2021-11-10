Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 87,788 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,788 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,436 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $842,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.