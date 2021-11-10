Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $6.13 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

