Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $6.25 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

