Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.