Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 31,326 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.04% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $354,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.49 and a 12 month high of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

