Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,877 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $352,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $66,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $595.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

