Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $340.81 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.98% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $340,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

