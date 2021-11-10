Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $361.17 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $361,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $272,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.06 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

