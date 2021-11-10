Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $423.61 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.18% of Amdocs worth $423,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.