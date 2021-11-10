Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $506.69 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.76% of CBRE Group worth $506,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

