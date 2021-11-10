Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.80% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $346,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

