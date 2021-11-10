Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740,995 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.01% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $447,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

BK stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

