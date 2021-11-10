Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,015 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Global Payments worth $340,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

GPN stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

