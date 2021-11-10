Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.47% of Brown & Brown worth $519,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.