Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Unilever worth $343,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Unilever by 135.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,449,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 10.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $895,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

