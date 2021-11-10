Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,442,432 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,442,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.86% of iShares Gold Trust worth $526,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

