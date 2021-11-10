Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,279,682 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of MercadoLibre worth $449,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,288.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.53.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,709.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,685.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,219.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

