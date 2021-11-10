Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 416,666 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,666 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Novartis worth $492,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

