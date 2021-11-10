Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 519,141 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,195,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.15% of Xcel Energy worth $408,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

