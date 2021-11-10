Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 70,685 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.05% of Align Technology worth $505,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $711.02 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.70 and its 200 day moving average is $641.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

