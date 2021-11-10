Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,774,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674,095 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.44% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $333,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

