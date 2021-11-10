WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.66

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.66 and traded as low as $49.40. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 17,250 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.