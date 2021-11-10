Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Capitalization of $476,398.54 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $476,398.54 and $3,759.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $74.77 or 0.00115631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

