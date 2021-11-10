World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.35

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $257.35 and last traded at $256.22, with a volume of 60431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,782 shares of company stock valued at $943,855. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

