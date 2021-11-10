Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 3,271 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

