Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,039 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock worth $375,971,086. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.62.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

