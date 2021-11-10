Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.