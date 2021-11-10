Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 353.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

DGX stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.