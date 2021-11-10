Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 867,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after acquiring an additional 452,750 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

