Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 314,366 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

