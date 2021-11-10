Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,938.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

NYSE:BBY opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.