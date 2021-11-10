Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,267 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

