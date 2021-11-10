Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869,800 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $49,226,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

HPE opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

