Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

