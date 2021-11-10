Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

