Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

