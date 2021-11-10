Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

