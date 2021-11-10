Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $145.35 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

